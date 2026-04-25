Kyle Busch opens up on racing for his son, finding motivation amid difficult 2026 campaign

The frustration hasn’t gone anywhere for Kyle Busch in 2026. On the other hand, neither has the motivation, it’s still as prevalent as ever.

Speaking with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Busch offered a candid reflection on his struggles at Richard Childress Racing this season, where results have continued to slip during a disappointing 2026 campaign. The two-time Cup Series champion, now mired in a winless streak of more than 100 races and sitting 27th in the standings, didn’t shy away from the reality of the situation.

“It’s frustrating, because I feel like I’ve done nothing except positive things in the time in which I’ve been at RCR” Busch said. “It just is not quite coming together with the results and winning.”

For Busch, the disconnect is difficult to ignore. He pointed to the effort behind the scenes, like the simulator sessions and constant collaboration with the team, as evidence that the foundation is there. The results however simply haven’t followed.

Yet, amid the frustration, Busch revealed a deeper source of motivation: “But there’s nothing that stands out to me other than wanting to go out there and win races or be competitive, because I’m raising a little racer myself,” he said, referencing his son Brexton. “It’s for me to show him that there’s a lot of work that goes into this, that it just doesn’t come easy.”

That perspective adds another layer to Busch’s current chapter. Once defined by dominance, including multi-win seasons and championship runs, his career has shifted into a grind, one where success is no longer guaranteed. For Busch, that evolution is something his children are now witnessing in real time.

“Brexton doesn’t really remember the days of me being out there, winning all the time,” Busch admitted. “So trust me, this is my life, our life, everything we’ve known, and now another generation is coming in.”

With Busch in the final year of his contract, questions about his future are only intensifying. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently suggested there could still be a path back to contention, even floating Spire Motorsports as a potential landing spot.

“I think that he ends up getting in a decent car before it’s all said and done,” Earnhardt said. “He’s gonna find his way back to the front.”

Whether that happens at RCR or elsewhere remains to be seen. But as Busch approaches his 41st birthday, the urgency is undeniable. Time, as always, is undefeated in NASCAR.

Regardless, if Busch’s words are any indication, the drive hasn’t faded. It’s just taken on a new meaning, but whether it takes him to Victory Lane anytime soon remains to be seen.