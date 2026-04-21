Kyle Busch reveals NASCAR hate list in Hannity interview

Having been a part of NASCAR for over two decades, Kyle Busch has had his fair share of run-ins with fellow drivers. And over that time, he’s developed a hate list.

Busch revealed that list in a “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” interview, which will be released in full on Tuesday. Ahead of its release, Sean Hannity of FOX News posted a clip in which Busch listed the drivers he doesn’t quite see eye to eye with.

“[Joey] Logano is on it, and Brad Keselowski — he was on it really hard and heavy a few years ago. Him and I got into a few battles, probably some of the YouTube videos you’ve pulled up and watched. [Carson] Hocevar‘s probably another one,” Busch said. “I just don’t see eye to eye with those guys. They’ve got different ways of how they go about their business versus what I do, and I just don’t like it.”

Kyle Busch reveals his NASCAR hate list.



Full episode drops tomorrow on YouTube and Spotify. pic.twitter.com/kHVOtuLEUw — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) April 20, 2026

Logano and Keselowski should come as no surprise. Following a 2017 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in which Logano sent Busch for a spin on the last lap, Busch confronted him on pit road. The two fought, Busch walking away bloodied.

As for Busch and Keselowski, there issues are well documented as well. Years and years of conflict created a disdain for one another, Busch going as far to say that he didn’t like Keselowski.

“Sometimes you just don’t like a guy. Fact of the matter,” Busch said of Keselowski in 2017.

Carson Hocevar made it on Kyle Busch’s hate list

The three of them are now veterans of the sport, and all of them will one day take their place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The newbie on Busch’s list is Hocevar, though that shouldn’t come as much of a stunner.

The aggressive driving Hocevar knows how to ruffle feathers. Last year at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, the two had a run-in with each other, and Busch wasn’t happy. He later explained to Kevin Harvick his biggest problem with Hocevar. Turns out, it goes back well before Hocevar made it to the Cup Series.

“So, the Hocevar problem, the biggest problem I have with him is when he was 13, 14 years old whatever it was, I was racing at one of his home tracks in Michigan with a super late model while I was a Cup guy,” Busch said. “… It was Kalamazoo. Lap 8, Lap 11 somewhere early in the race, like, I wasn’t that great but I was going to bide my time and I was just riding, right? Like, you ride.

“He comes right up alongside of me, sideswipes me, puts me into the frontstretch fence, and goes on. And I’m like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ Never nothing after the fact, never a sorry, ‘Hey, my bad.’ Like, same thing right now. He hasn’t learned not one thing because he hasn’t been under someone’s wing this entire time.”

For what it’s worth, Busch and Hocevar did finish 1-2 in the February Truck Series race in Atlanta, both driving for Spire Motorsports. After winning the race, Busch complimented Hocevar for being a “great teammate.”

“Carson Hocevar was a great teammate today,” Busch said. “Early on in the race, I was like, ‘Wait a second. OK, same old Carson.’ But as we got toward the end, we started working together and we started being able to maneuver our way through. At the end of the second stage there, I was behind him, pushing him. We were able to ratchet forward. And then there at the end, he was my wingman.”