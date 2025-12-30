Kyle Busch sends thoughts and prayers to Denny Hamlin's family on deadly house fire

Kyle Busch was one of many within the NASCAR community to send a message on social media to Denny Hamlin after the death of his father, Dennis Hamlin, who passed away Sunday night due to injuries sustained in a fire at his residence in Stanley, N.C. Busch, a former teammate of Denny Hamlin’s at Joe Gibbs Racing, wrote the following:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Denny and his family,” Busch wrote on X. “It has really been a tough couple weeks on the NASCAR community.”

The fire department was dispatched to the home at 6:19 p.m. ET, and they arrived at 6:27 p.m. The home, built in 2015, was owned by Denny Hamlin’s real estate company. Both of Denny Hamlin’s parents, 69, were transported to a local hospital after fire crews arrived at the scene. Denny Hamlin’s mom, Mary Lou, remains in critical condition at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem.

When the fire was over, it was a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department. First responders battled the blaze for two hours. Chief David Toomey of the Lucia Riverbend Fire Department told The Athletic that 40 to 45 percent of the structure was already burning by the time fire crews arrived.

Denny Hamlin loses dad Dennis in house fire

Dennis Hamlin was battling a serious illness before his death. Denny Hamlin spoke often about his dad throughout the 2025 season, one in which he came up just short of winning his first Cup Series championship. After his October win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, win No. 60 of his career, Denny Hamlin spoke in length about the sacrifices his parents made to allow him to chase his dream.

“My parents had no money,” Denny Hamlin said. “My parents had very normal jobs, but they found a way. That way is a path I would never recommend anybody taking. Every credit card that comes to the mail — okay, we’ll use it. Asking people to help. Second and third mortgaging the house. All these things. The arguments I had to listen to — I’m in my room, and my mom and dad are going at it. One is saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ The other one saying, ‘Please, just one more week.’ It’s great it’s all paid off.”

Denny Hamlin, who turned 45 last month, is one of the most accomplished racers in the NASCAR history. Co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin was heavily involved in 23XI and Front Row Motorsports’ lawsuit against NASCAR. The two sides went to trial Dec. 1 and reached a settlement after eight days in court.