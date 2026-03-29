Connor Zilisch was the victim of a tire sent flying by Kyle Busch, hitting his No. 88 car during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. While on pit road, a tire flew off, and it left a mark on Zilisch’s car. It does appear the tire came from Busch’s No. 8 car.

“I got smoked by a tire there,” Connor Zilisch said to his team on his radio. This is one of the many challenges Zilisch has encountered during his rookie season in the Cup Series.

Kyle Busch's tire ended up leaving quite a mark on Connor Zilisch's door. If you were watching his in-car you could hear the tire make a lovely thud noise.



"I got smoked by a tire there."

"Yeah, it almost ended up on your decklid." https://t.co/itIcv9IPqO pic.twitter.com/gabwX1FtxH — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) March 29, 2026

But as many issues Zilisch has battled in the early stages of the year, Kyle Busch can’t seem to catch a break. Earlier in the Martinville race, Busch went a lap down, and it led to him sounding off to his team. He is currently on a 100-race winless streak, dating back to June 2023.

So far this year, Busch has yet to record a top-10 finish. His best performance was at COTA, when he finished 12th.

Kyle Busch is ready to ‘get back to victory lane’

Before the start of this season, Busch spoke to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports about what he’d like to see at Richard Childress Racing that would make him stay beyond 2026.

“You’ve got to get back to victory lane. It’s all about winning races, it’s all about being able to capitalize on those days, and having a good team around you. You win from top to bottom, so looking forward to seeing what [crew chief Jim Pohlman] has for us and what we can do with that,” Busch said.

Busch also revealed when he’ll know where his team stands this year. “I’ve always kinda said once you get to the Coke 600, that’s sorta where you’ll fall in the season and where your points are and where you kinda stack up. You can go about one or two places higher or lower than where you’re at currently. I would say that would be a good time to start judging,” Busch stated.