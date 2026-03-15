Kyle Busch sounds off after rough start to Las Vegas race: 'I'm just talking out my ass'

Kyle Busch had a lot to say to his No. 8 team after his rough start to the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Speedway on Sunday. After Stage 1, Busch expressed his frustration to his team after finishing 27th.

“Feel like progressively throughout the run, the front right height’s gone down,” Kyle Busch said, per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. But I don’t f***ing know. I feel like the ass is way high and the front is down, and I’m i***ng spinning out.”

Busch’s team responded that he might have a tire going down, but they weren’t sure. “You guys have access to pictures; I don’t. I’m just talking out my ass, I guess,” the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said.

There was still plenty of time left for Busch and the No. 8 team to turn things around when he made the comments. And while they have had their share of issues in the early part of the season, Busch has had okay finishes. In four races this year, the 40-year-old has finished inside the top 20 three times. He is currently 20th in the NASCAR Chase/Cup points standings.

Kyle Busch is ready to ‘get back to victory lane’

The one thing that Busch needs is a win in the Cup Series. His last victory came in 2023 at Gateway, and he has missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

Before the start of the season, Busch spoke to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports about winning. “You’ve got to get back to victory lane. It’s all about winning races, it’s all about being able to capitalize on those days, and having a good team around you. You win from top to bottom, so looking forward to seeing what [crew chief Jim Pohlman] has for us and what we can do with that,” Busch said.

Busch also said that the Coca-Cola 600 is a good checkpoint for where his team stands. “I’ve always kinda said once you get to the Coke 600, that’s sorta where you’ll fall in the season and where your points are and where you kinda stack up, he said. “You can go about one or two places higher or lower than where you’re at currently. I would say that would be a good time to start judging.