Kyle Busch takes shot at Cleetus McFarland's lack of experience: 'My son's probably run more races'

News broke this week that social media sensation Cleetus McFarland will race for Richard Childress Racing at the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for three races this season. The news has been met with criticism from several in the sport.

McFarland doesn’t have much time behind the wheel, having some light ARCA Menards experience and a single start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Many wonder if he’s ready for the huge jump to the NOAPS level.

“I mean he just, I don’t know,” Kyle Busch told reporters at Phoenix. “I don’t know how many races he’s run. Denny Hamlin ran 10,000, right, before he got here. I don’t know if Cleetus has run 10 or not, but there’s definitely a need to having ample experience.

“My son’s probably run more races than he has, and he’s 10 years old. You know what I mean? So I don’t think that sits well with many of us.”

Kyle Busch isn’t the only one to call out Cleetus McFarland, or even NASCAR, for approving him to race at this level. Freddie Kraft, a popular voice who spots for Bubba Wallace in the Cup Series, was equally vocal.

“Crash at the Rockingham truck test. Crash Lap 5 of your only truck start. Good enough for me. Approved,” Kraft wrote on Twitter. “I don’t blame Cleetus one bit. We’d all jump at the chance to just show up and get approved.”

Kraft was also critical of Cleetus McFarland’s Truck Series debut at Daytona a few weeks back. That experiment ended with McFarland’s day done early on.

“We’re just lucky the other night that he didn’t wipe out the Truck field because when he spun, he went down instead of up and he was running in the top 10 when it happened. … It was just dumb luck that he didn’t wipe out half the field,” Kraft said. “We talk about safety — I’m sure he’s a great guy, he seems like a phenomenal person, he’s got great car control in the videos I watch, he drives anything in the world — he’s not ready for what he’s doing. So, you can’t approve these people to go out there.”

