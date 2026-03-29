Connor Zilisch was the victim of Kyle Busch’s tire hitting his No. 88 car during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. While on pit road, Busch’s tire flew off, and it left a mark on Zilisch’s car.

“I got smoked by a tire there,” Connor Zilisch said to his team on his radio. This is one of the many challenges Zilisch has encountered during his rookie season in the Cup Series.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.