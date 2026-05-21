Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR champion, dies at 41

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, has died, the organization announced. On Thursday morning, Busch’s family announced that he had been hospitalized with a severe illness. Busch was 41 years old.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation,” the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR said in a joint statement. “He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Busch began his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2005 and would put together a Hall-of-Fame career. In 762 races, Busch earned 63 wins and 395 top-10 finishes. He won the Cup Series championship in 2015 and 2019 and the regular-season title in 2018 and 2019.

This story is developing.