Kyle Busch vents frustrations with No. 8 car at COTA: 'I can't turn, I can't go'

Kyle Busch isn’t happy with his No. 8 car’s performance in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Busch started 30th and picked up spots early, but the overall feel of his car waned as Stage 1 went on.

Busch, who did not pit in the first 20 laps, finished 17th in Stage 1. Before coming down pit road for his first stop of the day, Busch sounded at a loss for words on how to get more out of his car.

“It fired off a little better than yesterday, so I was optimistic about it and was protecting the tires, but protecting the tires did not earn me anything on the back end. So, I don’t know what to tell you,” Busch said, via Steven Taranto. “I can’t stop, I can’t turn, I can’t go.”

This story is developing…