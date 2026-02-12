Kyle Busch had some special viewers for his historic claiming of the pole position at the Daytona 500. His son Brexton Busch and his wife Samantha Busch were watching closely at home.

When Busch won with the final lap out on the track, Brexton put his hands to his head. He backed up a pace then threw out both hands upwards, exclaiming, “Yes!”

Samantha captured the moment on video. And she made sure to explain just how rare a feat it was, noting that it was the first time in 21 years of trying that Kyle Busch had successfully claimed the pole position at the Daytona 500. You can view the reaction video below.

YESSSSS!!!😁 My dad is on the POLE for the DAYTONA 500💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/0JGUfFEpss — Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch) February 12, 2026

Even better? Samantha was quick to note on her own Twitter account that she would have to get Brexton “calmed down for bed,” with a driver’s meeting at 9 a.m. in the morning.

As she put it, “racing non stop in this family!” Brexton Busch is a racer in his own right, competing in the JR Late Model division at Madera Speedway in California.

Kyle Busch reacts to winning pole

Now on the pole for the Daytona 500, Kyle Busch will look to capture his first win at The Great American Race. He has 20 previous starts at the Cup Series level but has yet to come out ahead.

Busch has led more laps in the Daytona 500 than any other driver without a win. He has just five top 10s in the Daytona 500.

So, needless to say, Kyle Busch was pretty thrilled with winning the pole. It will give him a unique advantage that he has yet to have in his attempts at winning NASCAR’s marquee event.

“Sounds really good right now,” Busch said. “You know, certainly here on Wednesday night and being able to qualify on my first pole for the Daytona 500, that’s pretty special. I’ve had one other pole in my career down here in Daytona for the summer race, but this feels good.

“Just a valiant effort by everybody here. It’d be really nice to be doing an interview like this about being No. 1 come Sunday night.”