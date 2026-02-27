Kyle Busch, wife Samantha reach settlement in lawsuit against insurance firm

Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, have reached a settlement in their lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance and agent Rodney Smith, according to Matt Weaver of Motorsport. Both sides settled Thursday and jointly notified Judge Matthew Orso of their decision.

“Pursuant to the Court’s Text-Only Order of January 26, 2026, Plaintiffs Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch, Defendant Pacific Life Insurance Company, and Defendants Rodney Smith and Red River LLC (collectively “the Parties”), hereby notify the Court that the Parties have reached a confidential settlement in this matter,” the filing read.

“The Parties are in the process of documenting and finalizing their settlement papers and intend to file a stipulation or motion for dismissal of this action within the next 30 days with all parties bearing their own fees and costs. The Parties respectfully request that the Court stay all pending deadlines while the Parties finalize their settlement and file such joint stipulation or motion for dismissal with the Court.”

Kyle Busch, wife Samantha moving forward after settlement

Kyle and Samantha Busch filed the lawsuit in Lincoln County, N.C, claiming to be misled by Pacific Life into purchasing complex life insurance policies. The complaint, filed Oct. 14, stated they had losses exceeding $8.58 million.

Last month, Pacific Life asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit. The filing provided more details on the insurance policies that Busch first brought to light as a warning of sorts to others. It alleged Busch purchased five Indexed Universal Life Policies from 2018-2022 that were supposed to provide more than $90 million in insurance protection.

Pacific Life claimed Busch either failed to fully fund the policies, let some of them lapse, or surrendered the others. The policies were designed to serve as a death benefit protection with the chance to grow in value when held long term.

Pacific Life alleged that both Buschs signed multiple documents acknowledging they understood the policies. One such document reportedly indicated the couple would pay planned premiums and hold the policies more than 30 years, through age 70 and beyond.

Busch will continue to put his full focus on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season with the lawsuit behind him. The two-time Cup champion opened the campaign with a 15th-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a P34 result at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.