Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares daughter Lennix's touching routine to remember her father since tragic death

The Busch family is continuing to find meaningful ways to keep Kyle Busch’s memory alive. On Monday, Samantha Busch shared one of the more emotional traditions that has emerged since the NASCAR legend’s death in May.

She revealed the daily routine their young daughter, Lennix, follows each morning to feel close to her father. Posting on social media, Samantha explained that Lennix begins every day by talking to Kyle during breakfast.

“Morning breakfast with Daddy: She wakes up every day, tells him how her sleep was, what she’s doing today and asks if he’s having fun in heaven,” Samantha posted on Instagram.

Samantha Busch on Lennix:



"Morning breakfast with Daddy: She wakes up every day tells him how her sleep was, what she's doing today and asks if he's having fun in heaven." pic.twitter.com/taXpxK8fBG — Jamie Oakes (@JamieOakes_) June 29, 2026

The heartfelt moment comes just a week after Samantha honored her late husband with an emotional Father’s Day tribute, reflecting on the role Kyle played as a father to Brexton and Lennix.

“This still doesn’t feel real at all,” Samantha wrote at the time. “I was up all night thinking about what today should have looked like for Kyle and the kids. The Father’s Day cards that were already made, sitting in a drawer with no one to give them to. Trying to figure out how to navigate a day that should be filled with so much joy for them.”

Samantha described Kyle as a devoted father who cherished every moment with his children, from racing them around the neighborhood to reading one more bedtime story before turning in for the night.

“He was the dad who never missed a chance to be silly, race the kids around the neighborhood, wrap them in his arms, or stay up a little longer for one more book, one more question, one more moment,” she wrote. “Nothing made him prouder than being Brexton and Lennix’s dad.”

She also shared how deeply the family continues to feel his absence.

“Kyle, the kids, and I miss you every second of every day,” Samantha wrote. “Our hearts ache for you, but it’s more than that. Your absence is something we physically feel. Our bodies hurt from missing you, from reaching for someone who isn’t there, from loving someone we can’t hold anymore.”

Continuing, Samantha promised to make sure their children always remember the man their father was.

“I will keep telling your stories, sharing your laughs, and making sure Brexton and Lennix always know just how deeply they were loved by their dad,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day. We love you and miss you more than words can say.”

Alas, Kyle Busch died on May 21 after contracting pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. His passing came less than a week after earning the 234th victory of his NASCAR national series career, extending his record as the winningest driver across NASCAR’s three national touring series.

In the days following his death, Samantha thanked fans for the overwhelming support shown to the family.

“The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives,” she wrote. “While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.”

Now, through simple moments like Lennix’s morning conversations over breakfast, the Busch family continues to honor Kyle’s memory one day at a time.