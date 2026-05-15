Kyle Busch wins ECOSAVE 200 from Dover in NASCAR Truck Series with dominant run

Kyle Busch took the checkered flag to win the ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, dominating from start to finish as he ran away from the field each time the green flag dropped. Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race will help build momentum for the veteran as his Cup Series struggles have continued early this season.

Kyle Busch started on the pole and dominated the first stage, leading all green flag laps with plenty Cup Series stars in the field. Current broadcaster Clint Boyer also made his return to the track while driving for RAM. NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle driver Dystany Spurlock spun to bring our the only caution late in Stage One.

Busch was able to sweep the stages, again pulling away from the field as Stage Two ran green the entire way. Ross Chastain won the race off pit road, giving himself the track position advantage for the final stretch.

Boyer dealt with trouble in the final laps, having to come down pit road ending his chance at a solid finish while exiting the truck. Carson Hocevar also took his car to the garage before the finish.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR season is still early in the process, as the trucks run their nineth race after Kaden Honeycutt secured his first win last week. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Kaden Honeycutt currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through eight races, after taking the top spot away from Chandler Smith in recent weeks. Smith sits second, and Layne Riggs has jumped up to third overall.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.