Kyle Busch wins Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

In a race shortened for time on Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Kyle Busch took the win. The race ran up against the clock, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race set to take place later in the evening.

The race was originally scheduled to run 135 laps, or 207.9 miles, but had to be shortened after running long. The NOAPS race was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET, so the governing body in the Truck Series set a cutoff for 4:20 p.m. ET.

At that point, when the leader reached the start-finish line, it would trigger a two-lap finish with no overtime thanks to NASCAR invoking the “adverse conditions” rule. Kyle Busch took charge at that point. As he frequently does in the Truck Series.

Busch won his 68th race in the series, the most all-time. He battled Stewart Friesen late, but got a huge push from Carson Hocevar at several points and managed to hold the lead. Busch got a gigantic run after falling into fourth in the final few laps, surging back out to the lead. He never gave it up from there.

After the race, Busch burned it out on the start-finish line and jumped out of his car, jubilantly pumping his fists into the air. His son, Brexton Busch, ran across the infield to come celebrate with him.

The NASCAR season is just underway, as Week 2 kicked off in Atlanta. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Chandler Smith entered the day leading the Craftsman Truck Series standings through one week, taking the checkered flag at Daytona. Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski fell in behind him with a nice weekend with plenty points to kickstart the season. Meanwhile, other drivers were looking to shake off a slow start and rise up the board quickly.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.

Starting on the pole at Atlanta was Jake Garcia, with Ben Rhodes joining him on the front row. They had their hands full all afternoon, as drivers like Kyle Busch, John Hunter Nemechek, Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were in the race, as well.

