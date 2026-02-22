After a relatively mistake-free opening stage at the Autotrader 400 in Atlanta on Sunday, the second stage has been filled with wreck-related cautions. Kyle Busch was the latest to bring out the caution after a single-car crash that ended his day.

Busch spun from the inside lane and came down hard toward the inside wall, where he made significant contact. He had been trying to slide up the track to the outside lane but got loose and perhaps took some contact from Noah Gragson.

Whatever contact he got led to him spinning immediately. Kyle Busch was not happy after the fact.

“It’s killed,” Busch said on the team’s radio after the crash, per Kelly Crandall. “Single car wreck. F*cking cool. See y’all later.”

The wreck for Kyle Busch will end his day, but he’s not the only one whose day has been ended early on in this race. Josh Berry, Ty Gibbs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and BJ McLeod were all already out of the race after various crashes.

Busch seemed to blame Gragson for his wreck after he was released from the infield care center. He explained what happened on the FOX broadcast.

“I didn’t get the best of exits off of two there, but when I drifted out to the wall I was trying to get back straight and he never checked up, just rammed me as hard as he could to get me back going, to get my momentum back going again,” Kyle Busch said. “But when a guy’s a little out of shape you’ve got to give him a second to collect it before you just ram him or at least try to check up and push gently. But, yeah, that’s kids these days.”

The exit for Kyle Busch comes one day after he recorded a historic win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Busch won his 68th race in the series, the most all-time. It was his third straight Truck Series win at Atlanta and his ninth all-time at the track.