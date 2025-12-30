Kyle Larson breaks down $110,000 win, going back-to-back at High Limit in Perth

For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson went into Perth Motorplex and claimed the massive payday in the High Limit International finale. $110,000 to Larson for the win, eclipsing his $100,000 win from a year ago. United States, Australia, doesn’t matter; Larson always wins.

The Perth Motorplex put on fantastic racing for fans for the last three days. A few of the Americans even showed up early to participate on Boxing Day to put on a show.

Kyle Larson was able to hold off all of the Americans and Australians to take the win. Afterward, he talked about how he got it done, and what it meant to go back-to-back.

“Yeah, it feels really good,” Larson told Candice Spencer of FloRacing. “It was a lot like this last year. I was probably a little rusty the first night, a lot like the first night last year. The second night, let’s see, we just weren’t as good, but we were getting better.

“Then we were able to just put it together tonight and dial in the race car, and just make some good decisions when I needed to and have some good fortune along the way. All the ingredients that you need to win races, especially big ones. Just proud of the team and proud of myself, too for not plugging the wall and getting frustrated. So, yeah, it was just fun.”

It came down to the wire for Kyle Larson. His young protege of sorts, Corey Day, made a big run at the end of the race to pass Larson. He may have done just that if it weren’t for a caution as Rico Abreu blew his engine. Then, on the restart, Day blew a right-rear tire after getting into the wall too many times running Larson down.

Kyle Larson wins in Australia, headed for Tulsa Shootout

With the High Limit International event over, Kyle Larson is still busy. He has to make his way to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the Tulsa Shootout. His kids will be participating this year as well. The travel and racing never stops in the Larson family, that’s for sure.

The Tulsa Shootout will also feature Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs on the NASCAR side of things. Brexton Busch is racing and will actually be competing against his Cup Series championship-winning father. It’s a family affair in Tulsa through and through.

With the big win in Australia, Kyle Larson has a little money in his pocket. He’s going to get to Tulsa as soon as possible and get to racing. His quest for a Golden Driller is beginning right as his last quest in Australia comes to an end.