Kyle Larson donates High Limit Racing winnings to Kyle Busch's 'Bundle of Joy' fund

Kyle Larson is at it again, beating his competitors in High Limit Racing badly. And he’s using his winning platform once again to honor the late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.

Following a win on the circuit on Wednesday night, Larson was interviewed on FS1 and asked what he planned to do with his winnings from the event. He didn’t miss a beat.

“I’m going to send it to the Bundle of Joy fund again, like I did the other night for Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch and what they do,” Larson said. “That’s a great thing they have, through all their struggles, through IVF and everything, for them to do that’s great. And to pay tribute, also, to Kyle Busch through it.”

Once again, @KyleLarsonRacin donated his @HighLimitRacing prize money to the Kyle and Samantha Busch @bundleofjoyfund. pic.twitter.com/XMOxFNBbZy — SPEED on FOX (@SPEEDonFOX) June 4, 2026

Larson was dominant in ever sense of the word in Wednesday night’s race at Menomonie, Wisconsin. He boasted a nearly 10-second advantage on the field and was close to lapping top-five cars when a caution came out.

He finished with the fourth-largest margin of victory ever at 3.411 seconds, according to a High Limit Racing press release. Impressive stuff.

But after the race, the focus was all on Kyle Busch and his foundation, started with his wife Samantha Busch. Larson issued a call to action.

“I encourage all you guys too, if you can to go on there and donate and do what you can,” Larson said. “So thank you guys again and look forward to the rest of the week.”

About The Bundle of Joy Fund

The Bundle of Joy Fund was founded by Samantha Busch and Kyle Busch as a way to give back after finding support for having a child through IVF. The fund makes it possible for others to go through IVF in the hopes of conceiving a child.

Notes the fund’s site: “Founded in 2015 by author, podcast host, and passionate IVF advocate Samantha Busch and her husband, 2x NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Busch, The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund was inspired by their own journey with infertility and the miracle of their son, Brexton. They know firsthand the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that come with trying to build a family, and they created The Bundle of Joy Fund to ensure other families have the chance to experience the same life-changing joy of parenthood.”

According to the fund’s website, it has awarded more than 150 grants valued at more than $2 million. The fund has helped bring over 100 new babies into the world.

Kyle Busch, tragically, died at 41 years old on May 21 after a battle with pneumonia led to sepsis and further complications. Tributes, like the one from Larson, have poured in ever since in his memory.