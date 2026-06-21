Kyle Larson explains challenges of performing burnout on aircraft carrier for NASCAR 26 game cover

Kyle Larson is on the cover of the upcoming video game NASCAR 26, and he got to do a burnout on an aircraft carrier as part of the cover reveal. While speaking to reporters ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series road-course race in San Diego on Sunday, Larson explained the challenges of attempting the burnout.

“There was these yellow things that they didn’t want me to get near,” Kyle Larson said, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “Obviously, there were planes everywhere, so I knew not to get near those. But then that makes your skid pad much smaller.

The game isn’t out yet and @KyleLarsonRacin already found the burnout button. pic.twitter.com/WtOnfPaTN0 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) June 19, 2026

“I never had to do a burnout where you’re like thinking and visually looking like, ‘Don’t get near here, slow it down,’ stuff like that. It was just a cool opportunity.”

On Thursday evening, NASCAR and iRacing unveiled Larson as the cover driver of NASCAR 26. As part of the announcement, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series driver performed a series of burnouts with his No. 5 car on the USS Midway flight deck in San Diego.

Kyle Larson is having a strong 2026 NASCAR season

More information on NASCAR 26 will be shared later, but the game will be released in September. The announcement was made as Larson and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers were preparing for Sunday’s race, which will take place at Naval Base Coronado.

Larson was likely selected as the cover driver of NASCAR 26 because he is the defending Cup Series champion. The 33-year-old won the title despite his last victory being in May 2025.

Larson has yet to win a race this year but is currently sixth in the Chase standings. In 16 races, Larson has finished in the top 10 nine times and has also earned six top-five finishes.

Last Sunday, Larson earned a P5 finish at Pocono. “It was a solid day for this No. 5 Chevy team,” he said after the race, per Nate Ryan of NBC Sports. “I didn’t have the greatest restarts early in the race, so we kind of paid for that the rest of the race with track position. I feel like I made up for it a little bit on the last two restarts to gain some track position and have a good cycle there. We came home with a top-five finish and a pretty solid race car.”