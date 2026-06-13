Kyle Larson fails NASCAR inspection twice at Pocono, car chief ejected

It’s not good news for one of NASCAR’s best. Kyle Larson’s weekend at Pocono Raceway got off to a rocky start before the green flag even waved.

According to Kelly Crandall of RACER, Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed inspection twice on Saturday. As a result, the team lost its pit stall selection for the weekend and car chief Jesse Saunders was ejected from the track.

Crandall also reported that Kaulig Racing’s No. 78 team, driven by Daniel Dye, received the same penalties after failing inspection twice.

Despite the setback, Larson still managed to put together an impressive qualifying effort. The former Cup Series champion posted the second-fastest lap in qualifying and will still roll off from the front row for Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400.

The inspection penalties are the latest twist in what has already been an eventful weekend at Pocono. Earlier Saturday, Larson topped the speed charts during practice.

The Hendrick Motorsports star turned a lap of 170.707 mph around the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle and also paced the field in 10-lap average speed, showing long-run pace that could make him one of the favorites on Sunday.

Alas, Larson’s speed throughout the weekend has been no surprise given his history at Pocono and the strength shown by the No. 5 team throughout the 2026 season. Still, losing pit stall selection and having a key crew member removed creates an added challenge.

The ejection of Saunders means Hendrick Motorsports will have to adjust operations on race day while attempting to maintain the speed that put Larson near the top of the board throughout practice and qualifying.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is also battling Mother Nature this weekend. Because of expected late-afternoon weather in the Pocono Mountains, officials moved Sunday’s race start from 3 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET. NASCAR said the change gives competitors and fans the best opportunity to complete the full 400-mile event before rain arrives.

All in all, Sunday’s race marks the 16th points-paying event of the 2026 Cup Series season as the playoff picture continues to tighten.

Even with the pre-race penalties, Larson enters the weekend with plenty of momentum. The speed is clearly there. Now, he’ll have to overcome the off-track adversity and turn a difficult Saturday into a trip to Victory Lane on Sunday.