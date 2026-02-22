Kyle Larson makes baffling move, slams into Shane van Gisbergen in dramatic Stage 2 finish at Atlanta

Kyle Larson went for it all at the end of Stage 2 in Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. He ended up with a wrecked race car.

Larson, running P3 coming off Turn 4 on the final lap of Stage 2, came down across the racetrack to block Shane van Gisbergen. Larson appeared to misjudge where van Gisbergen was and came down across his nose. Van Gisbergen went sliding through the infield grass. Larson had heavy contact to his No. 5 Chevrolet and is done for the day.

There's contact between Larson and SVG as @BubbaWallace wins Stage 2! pic.twitter.com/mgZdvkmnuI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 22, 2026

Larson said on his radio, “I’m sorry, I didn’t know we were three-wide.” Spotter Tyler Monn made sure he knew that wasn’t actually the case: “We weren’t three-wide, he just came to the bottom. That’s fine, I was just trying to keep you up top,” Monn said, via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

Van Gisbergen still got points for the stage. He isn’t sure why Larson made the move that he did.

“F*ck, that was a lot of drama for one point,” van Gisbergen said.

Kyle Larson: Shane van Gisbergen incident ‘all my fault’

Larson, after being checked and released from the infield care center, spoke with FOX Sports. He took full responsibility for the incident with van Gisbergen.

“This is all my fault, obviously,” Larson said. “In my brain, I knew the 45 [Tyler Reddick] had been inside of me, and I got clear of him. I wanted to just cut the distance. I guess the 97 was out of my corner mirror. I hung a left and ran right into him.

“I guess my comment of I didn’t know I was three-wide, which I never was, I just didn’t realize that the 97 had never gotten inside the 45. So, just all my fault. I need to listen more, I guess, and not just react on what I feel sometimes.”

Larson, up until that point, was having a strong run at Atlanta. He was one of the standout cars through two stages, leading a race-high 47 laps. He’ll finish 32nd and a DNF, a familiar feeling for him at Atlanta. He now has six DNFs in nine starts at Atlanta since the reconfiguration between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR seasons.