Kyle Larson opens up about 31-race NASCAR Cup winless streak, mindset heading into Bristol

Kyle Larson is in the midst of a 31-race winless streak in the NASCAR Cup Series. “Yung Money” last reached Victory Lane on May 4, 2025, at Kansas Speedway, meaning he’s approaching a year without a checkered flag to his name.

But in that time, Larson became a two-time champion. He captured the 2025 title after finishing third in the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Given that accomplishment, does it feel like it’s been nearly a full calendar year since he’s been to Victory Lane?

“Yes and no. I would say more no than yes, and I think, too, running dirt races and getting wins in that probably makes it seem like it hasn’t been that long ago. It’s kind of wild to think that it’s almost been a year since I’ve won because I don’t feel like we’re that bad,” Larson told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

“Ultimately, celebrating the championship in Phoenix felt like a win in a lot of ways. But yeah, we wanna get back to Victory Lane. We’re working as hard as we’ve ever worked I feel like as a group, and we want to win. It’s just gotten really tough for whatever reason.”

Kyle Larson has a 31-race winless streak. But he also won a Cup title in that span. So does it feel like he is on that long of a winless streak? @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/bbCGLZVKjw — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 8, 2026

Kyle Larson feeling optimistic with Bristol ahead

Larson is off a to slow start by his standards in 2026. He sits ninth in the points standings, with four top 10s and a P3 at Phoenix. Hendrick Motorsports, as a whole, hasn’t been to the level of its main competitor in Joe Gibbs Racing, though Chase Elliott earned the team its first victory of the season at Martinsville Speedway.

This Sunday, the Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a race Larson dominated last season, leading 411-of-500 laps on his way to victory.

Larson has every reason to be optimistic about Bristol, as well as the schedule beyond. After Bristol, it’s Kansas, the site of his last win.

“Got some good tracks coming up for us. Hopefully, we can do a good job and execute,” Larson said. “But yeah, this series is tough. I know a lot of times we made winning look easy, but it’s not, and I’ve never felt it was easy. Just gotta keep working at it.”