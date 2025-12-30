Kyle Larson outlasts Corey Day, claims High Limit International win and $110,000 grand prize in Perth

For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson goes down to Perth Motorplex and wins the High Limit International event in Australia. What a race it was, too. We saw all of the big names make runs for the win, but also a couple of favorites finding themselves in trouble late.

When Kyle Larson gets hold of the lead in a sprint car race, it is perhaps some of the most exciting racing you will ever see on a track. The way he only continues to push the pace, run up against the wall, and find more and more speed makes it that much harder for others to run him down. That was evident tonight in Australia (this morning here in the States).

Kyle Larson took the lead on Lap 15 from Buddy Kofoid. Kofoid started on the pole, led a handful of laps, but wasn’t a contender for the win late. He walks away from Perth with two wins, but not the major $110,000 payday.

Corey Day and Rico Abreu did their damnedest to get around Larson. For Abreu, an engine failure brought out the caution just as Day was starting to make his moves with only 3 laps to go. On the restart, Day blew his right-rear tire from hitting the wall so many times in pursuit of Larson. Day has to be thinking, what could have been. He almost beat his mentor and fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver.

High Limit Racing put on a show in Australia once again. From the Boxing Day Bonanza, which was before the High Limit International series began, all the way until today. It was action-packed. The track at Perth is world-class and received so many compliments throughout the week. Kyle Larson capped it off with his performance today.

Kyle Larson wins in Perth, flying to Tulsa for Shootout

Not only did Kyle Larson just win in Australia, the biggest purse in the country’s sprint car racing history, but he’s not done. No, not even close. Larson is now going to fly his way back to America and make it to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the Shootout. Heat races started this morning for many divisions.

Larson is a madman. He’s going to race and be super dad for his kids who are also racing in Tulsa. There is always something going on with Yung Money, even when it is the “offseason.” He won’t be the only NASCAR driver in the field, though.

For the Tulsa Shootout, both Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs are entering themselves. Busch and his son Brexton are competing in a division against each other. Of course, Brexton will also race against Owen Larson, too.

The Tulsa Shootout is here. Kyle Larson is likely on a plane right now, a little richer than he was when he left the United States. He has his eyes on another Golden Driller.