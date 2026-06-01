Kyle Larson reacts to daughter's tribute to Kyle Busch: 'That was cool'

Kyle Larson loved seeing his daughter, Audrey, pay tribute to Kyle Busch, who died earlier this month. Ahead of the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Larson was asked about his daughter doing Busch’s “bow” after winning a race last week.

“I was super happy that she thought of that, and then the next night she ended up winning, and that was cool to pay tribute to Kyle,” Larson said, via PRN. “It makes me proud to see that the kids understand the situation and are doing their part to support the family and honor Kyle.”

Kyle Larson’s daughter did the “bow” after winning a dirt track race in Nebraska. The tribute came on the heels of Larson’s son, Owen, comforting Busch’s son, Brexton, during the tribute at the Coca-Cola 600 last week.

Larson shared his reaction to Owen’s gesture while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “When Owen went over there to put his arm around Brexton, that made me very proud of him,” Larson said. “To see the emotion on Owen’s face when he came back over, it was also a proud moment because you don’t know how an 11-year-old is going to kind of grasp the situation and understand what has happened and the pain that they’re going through.”

Kyle Larson calls Kyle Busch a ‘pure racer’

Busch had a major impact on the NASCAR community. Along with Larson’s children paying tribute to Busch, Larson shared his reaction to the death of the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“I have so many memories of great battles with him throughout my career that I’ll cherish forever,” Larson wrote on X/Twitter. “It’s hard to even put into words what he meant to me and my career, whether he knew it or not. He was the bar we all measured ourselves against. Just a pure racer to the core. As real as they come. I hate this so much for their family, Samantha, Lennix, and especially Brexton. The bond Kyle and Brexton shared, and everything he poured into his racing and his family, was incredible.”

Busch died on May 21 after contracting pneumonia, which progressed into sepsis. He won 234 races in three NASCAR Series and won the Cup Series title in 2015 and 2019. In 2023, Busch was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.