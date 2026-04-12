Kyle Larson reacts to Bristol getting away from him, praises Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs

Kyle Larson led a race-high 284-of-500 laps in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson came away with a third-place finish, unable to get by Ryan Blaney and race-winner Ty Gibbs in overtime.

Larson had a fast car, though he thought Blaney’s was better. Keeping him behind him throughout the race was a challenge, he said.

“Blaney had by far the best car, his pit crew just kept putting him behind all day which really allowed us to lead a lot of laps and get those stage wins. That was good,” Larson told FOX Sports after the race. “Happy about all that, just knew it was gonna be difficult to hold him off, and it seemed like every restart he could just plow right through the field and get to second.”

Kyle Larson led 284 laps and swept the stages at Bristol, but finished two spots short of his first race win since May of last year (Kansas). pic.twitter.com/SEomUOZeve — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 12, 2026

Kyle Larson winless streak continues after P3 at Bristol

Larson dominated this race last spring, piloting his No. 5 Chevrolet to Victory Lane. It wasn’t meant to be Sunday, and his winless streak is now up to 32. Still, the good points day moved Larson up to sixth in the points standings.

While Larson believes Blaney’s No. 12 Ford was the fastest car, it ultimately was Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota that found its way to Victory Lane. Larson said that the final run of the race was his worst, acknowledging that both Gibbs and Blaney were better than him.

“Ty got strong there the last run. That was probably my worst run, I think. We were making some adjustments at that point, and I just got a little bit out of the track, and they were just better than me,” Larson said. “The strategy got kind of crazy there at the end, and we took a third-place car and finished third. Happy with the points earned today and look forward to next week.”