Kyle Larson reacts to Bristol getting away from him, praises Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs
Kyle Larson led a race-high 284-of-500 laps in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson came away with a third-place finish, unable to get by Ryan Blaney and race-winner Ty Gibbs in overtime.
Larson had a fast car, though he thought Blaney’s was better. Keeping him behind him throughout the race was a challenge, he said.
“Blaney had by far the best car, his pit crew just kept putting him behind all day which really allowed us to lead a lot of laps and get those stage wins. That was good,” Larson told FOX Sports after the race. “Happy about all that, just knew it was gonna be difficult to hold him off, and it seemed like every restart he could just plow right through the field and get to second.”
Kyle Larson winless streak continues after P3 at Bristol
Larson dominated this race last spring, piloting his No. 5 Chevrolet to Victory Lane. It wasn’t meant to be Sunday, and his winless streak is now up to 32. Still, the good points day moved Larson up to sixth in the points standings.
- 1
Miami hoops lands top-five transfer center
- 2
Kentucky lands no. 2 QB in 2027 class
- 3New
Spring game standouts: Top performers from Alabama, Florida, more
- 4
Flory Bidunga headlines transfer haul for Louisville
- 5
Transfer Portal Intel: Kentucky, Duke, LSU among schools to watch
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
While Larson believes Blaney’s No. 12 Ford was the fastest car, it ultimately was Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota that found its way to Victory Lane. Larson said that the final run of the race was his worst, acknowledging that both Gibbs and Blaney were better than him.
“Ty got strong there the last run. That was probably my worst run, I think. We were making some adjustments at that point, and I just got a little bit out of the track, and they were just better than me,” Larson said. “The strategy got kind of crazy there at the end, and we took a third-place car and finished third. Happy with the points earned today and look forward to next week.”