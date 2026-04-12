Kyle Larson reveals he misheard spotter, made critical mistake in Bristol NASCAR race

Kyle Larson made an error during the Bristol NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Per Dustin Albino of Jayski, Larson misheard his spotter, Tyler Monn, earlier in the run, which could have led to his fall off late in the second stage.

“When Monn told Larson there were 50 laps remaining in the stage, he thought he had heard 15 to go and went hard,” Albino wrote. The good news for Larson and the No. 5 team is that he bounced back and won the second stage to go along with his Stage 1 victory at Bristol.

Kyle Larson, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, is looking for his first Cup Series race win since May 2025 at Kansas. Bristol has been a good track for Larson, as he has earned three victories, including the spring race last year.

“We have a feel for the pace—the pace being really fast,” Larson said ahead of Sunday’s race, per Mike Hembree of Autoweek. “Moving around and navigating traffic efficiently. The groove is changing. I can see that and how the line is affecting my car. You can create a lot of different angles and stuff.”

Kyle Larson has been ‘working hard’ for a win

Larson added, “Running dirt races and getting wins in that makes it seem like it’s not that long ago that we won, but it’s been almost a year. I don’t know. I don’t feel like we’re that bad. Ultimately, celebrating the championship in Phoenix felt like a win in a lot of ways, but you want to get back to victory lane.”

“We’re working as hard as we ever have as a group. We want to win. It’s just gotten tough for whatever reason. We have some good tracks coming up. Hopefully, we can execute. Sometimes it looks like we’ve made winning look easy, but it’s not. We’ve got to keep working at it.”

Larson has had a solid start to the 2026 Cup Series season. In the first seven races, the two-time Cup Series champion has recorded four top-10 finishes, including a P3 finish at Phoenix. In his previous race, Larson finished ninth at Martinsville.