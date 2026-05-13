Kyle Larson says 'it would be awesome' for Katherine Legge to complete Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600 double

Kyle Larson would love to see Katherine Legge complete the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double, a challenge he attempted to do the last two years. Over the weekend, Larson was asked about the challenges Legge would face attempting to compete in two races on the same day.

“First off, I think it would be awesome if she could do it,” Kyle Larson said, per NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto. “…The challenges, as everybody was aware of mine, is just the weather. The driving and whatnot is a challenge in its own, but ultimately, it’s the weather that can put a damper on things if you get any bit of a delay.”

Larson said this before Katherine Legge officially announced she would compete in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600. Legge will be the first woman to attempt the double, which will take place on Sunday, May 24.

Katherine Legge is ‘grateful’ for the double opportunity

“I don’t want to be like the first woman, because at the end of the day, I always say I just want to be a race car driver,” Legge said Wednesday, per ESPN. “It doesn’t matter whether I’m Black, white, female, male, whatever it may be. I think I’m probably getting the opportunity to do this because I’m female, so that does not escape me, and I’m very grateful for it.

“I think being the first to do anything is cool. Being one of the very few who gets to attempt to race at Indy and at Charlotte and then do both on the same day, like looking back in 10, 20 years, like yeah.”

There have been only five drivers to attempt the double — Larson, John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch. For Larson, weather prevented him from completing both races in 2024, as there was a rain delay during the Indy 500, which led to him missing the Coca-Cola 600. Last year, he crashed in both races and failed to finish them.