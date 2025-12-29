Kyle Larson sends thoughts and prayers to Denny Hamlin's family after deadly house fire

As Kyle Larson prepares to race tonight in Australia, he took the time to send a message to Denny Hamlin and his family. The home of Hamlin’s parents caught on fire last night, resulting in the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. No word on who those individuals are at this time.

Kyle Larson has been in Perth for the High Limit International event. Despite the time zone difference, Larson made sure to make it known he was thinking about Denny Hamlin and his family during this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family and their loved ones,” Larson wrote on social media. The two drivers are fierce competitors on the track, but friends off the track. Kind words from Larson as the Hamlin family works thorugh this tragedy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family and their loved ones 🙏 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) December 29, 2025

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin have shared more than a few great moments on the track. They are friends when they aren’t racing each other. The two fought over the NASCAR championship this year, which ended with Larson taking it in the overtime restart after a dominant race from Hamlin.

Throughout the season, Hamlin was open about how his father’s health was deteriorating. It was an emotional season in many ways. His father and mother were both heavily featured in the first season of NASCAR: Full Speed on Netflix. For many fans, they were endearing characters who gave so much depth to the story, and their son’s path to the Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin’s parents’ house fire: Officials confirm one dead

Late last night, a fire destroyed the home of Denny Hamlin’s parents, which is owned by a company that the NASCAR driver manages. Officials have now confirmed that one person has died as a result of their injuries after being taken to the hospital. Another victim has life-threatening injuries.

The fire happened at the Gaston County home where Denny Hamlin’s parents reside on Blacksnake Road. When the fire was over, it was a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department. First responders battled the blaze for two hours.

As the investigation continues into what caused the fire, officials have reported that one person has died as a result of their injuries, according to WCNC of Charlotte. We do not know the identity of the person who died or the person who is still in the hospital.

As of this moment, Denny Hamlin has not released a statement on the matter. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family as this situation unfolds and more information comes out.