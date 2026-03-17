Kyle Larson to replace Alex Bowman at Darlington in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series

Hendrick Motorsports revealed that Alex Bowman will miss at least three more races in the NASCAR Cup Series as he continues to recover from vertigo. He’ll also miss the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start he was supposed to make this week at Darlington.

Bowman was set to race for JR Motorsports. That organization announced that Kyle Larson will fill in for Bowman this weekend at Darlington at the NOAPS level.

“We continue to wish Alex a speedy recovery as Kyle Larson will substitute in the No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend at Darlington,” JR Motorsports said in a statement. “We also wish Justin (Allgaier) the best of luck behind the wheel of the No. 48, we will be watching.”

Allgaier is set to replace Alex Bowman in the Cup Series for the next three races. He also filled in this weekend at Las Vegas, securing a 25th-place finish.

Previously, Myatt Snider had filled in for Bowman when he exited the car before the race ended at COTA. Then Anthony Alfredo filled in the following week at Phoenix.

Racing in place of Alex Bowman, Allgaier has had the most success to date. And Hendrick seems confident in his ability to man Alex Bowman’s car in the Cup Series for the next few weeks.

“Justin is a true professional and someone we have tremendous confidence in,” president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Andrews said. “He’s had success at the upcoming tracks, and we appreciate him stepping in to help the No. 48 team. We’re also grateful to our partners at JR Motorsports for understanding the situation and making Justin available.”

Hendrick Motorsports talks Alex Bowman

In announcing the news that Bowman will not be racing the next three races in the Cup Series, Hendrick Motorsports also released a statement. They’re standing by the driver as he deals with his vertigo symptoms.

Bowman has been dealing with the symptoms since COTA a few weeks ago. And, for now, they remain an ongoing issue.

“Alex continues to experience symptoms, so we are following the guidance of the medical team and giving him the time he needs to recover,” Andrews said. “We see how hard he’s working to get back behind the wheel, and we’re looking forward to his return when he’s medically cleared. Everyone at Hendrick Motorsports is 100% behind Alex.”