Kyle Larson wins Andy's Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson took the checkered flag to win the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 finished with a Cup Series driver out front, building momentum for Sunday.

Larson made a big three-wide move to take the lead during the final stage of the race, never handing it back. The move which proved decisive, even after a late caution brought the field back to his bumper. In the end, he outdueled Justin Allgaier in the final laps.

Stage One came to a close with Allgaier out front, with multiple cautions shaping the early laps of Saturday’s race. Rookie Corey Day was part of an incident which knocked him out of the race early, stunting his recent move up the leaderboard.

2025 series champion Connor Zilisch won Stage Two, taking the lead over Allgaier. The rookie NASCAR Cup Series driver ran the race while looking to improve his early form at the top level on Sunday’s after a difficult stretch.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Saturday went 200 laps around the track, totaling 300 miles. It is the second race scheduled for the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series finishing on Friday. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Texas starting at 2 pm ET on FOX.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR season continues pushing forward, as the drivers now know where they stand in the season standings. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with three wins already on his resume and eight Top Fives. Sheldon Creed remains in second place with Jesse Love falling behind him in third. Corey Day sits in fourth after picking up his first win.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.