Kyle Larson wins pole for Wednesday's NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray, starting grid revealed
After multiple postponements due to a winter storm, the NASCAR Clash is set for Wednesday night at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Kyle Larson will be on the pole after setting the fastest time in qualifying this afternoon.
The season-opening exhibition, originally scheduled for Sunday, was pushed to Monday before again being pushed out two days later. Justin Swilling, NASCAR’s project manager for the Clash, said Tuesday that all parking lots are clear and the racetrack is ready to host fans.
Outside of Larson on the pole, you can check out the full results from qualifying below. It’s sure to be a doozy of an event to kickoff the NASCAR season. Check out where your favorite driver ended up.
Row 1: Kyle Larson | William Byron
Row 2: Ty Gibbs | Chase Briscoe
Row 3: Christopher Bell | Denny Hamlin
Row 4: Bubba Wallace | Chris Buescher
Row 5: Ross Chastain | Tyler Reddick
Row 6: Chase Elliott | Carson Hocevar
Row 7: Kyle Busch | Joey Logano
Row 8: Austin Dillon | Ryan Blaney
Row 9: Shane van Gisbergen | Ryan Preece
Row 10: Connor Zilisch | Daniel Suarez
Row 11: Last Chance Qualifier | Last Chance Qualifier Runner-Up
Row 12: Provisional Points Driver
More on the Cook Out Clash, multiple postponements
Alas, it’ll be a frigid night in Winston-Salem for the Clash on Wednesday. Along with the cold temperatures, there is a 70% chance of snow, according to The Weather Channel.
Regardless, Swilling is confident in NASCAR’s ability to work around Mother Nature: “If we’ve overcome the last two weekends, our team is ready to take anything on,” he stated.
With qualifying in the books, the next step is the last chance qualifier at 4:30 p.m. and the main event at 6 p.m. Wednesday was chosen as the day to run the Clash as opposed to Tuesday, where the weather in Winston-Salem has been favorable.
Swilling said the decision to go Wednesday over Tuesday was out of an “abundance of caution,” via Matt Weaver of Motorsport: “We wanted to be prudent, responsible to the city, right? I mean, Winston-Salem very rarely gets a winter storm of the magnitude, much less two back-to-back like we’ve seen in the past two weekends.
I think we wanted to make sure we just gave the community time to, hopefully, get some ice and snow thawed, be able to get out of their neighborhoods and residential streets and be able to come safely over here.”
— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.