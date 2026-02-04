After multiple postponements due to a winter storm, the NASCAR Clash is set for Wednesday night at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Kyle Larson will be on the pole after setting the fastest time in qualifying this afternoon.

The season-opening exhibition, originally scheduled for Sunday, was pushed to Monday before again being pushed out two days later. Justin Swilling, NASCAR’s project manager for the Clash, said Tuesday that all parking lots are clear and the racetrack is ready to host fans.

Outside of Larson on the pole, you can check out the full results from qualifying below. It’s sure to be a doozy of an event to kickoff the NASCAR season. Check out where your favorite driver ended up.

Row 1: Kyle Larson | William Byron

Row 2: Ty Gibbs | Chase Briscoe

Row 3: Christopher Bell | Denny Hamlin

Row 4: Bubba Wallace | Chris Buescher

Row 5: Ross Chastain | Tyler Reddick

Row 6: Chase Elliott | Carson Hocevar

Row 7: Kyle Busch | Joey Logano

Row 8: Austin Dillon | Ryan Blaney

Row 9: Shane van Gisbergen | Ryan Preece

Row 10: Connor Zilisch | Daniel Suarez

Row 11: Last Chance Qualifier | Last Chance Qualifier Runner-Up

Row 12: Provisional Points Driver

More on the Cook Out Clash, multiple postponements

Alas, it’ll be a frigid night in Winston-Salem for the Clash on Wednesday. Along with the cold temperatures, there is a 70% chance of snow, according to The Weather Channel.

Regardless, Swilling is confident in NASCAR’s ability to work around Mother Nature: “If we’ve overcome the last two weekends, our team is ready to take anything on,” he stated.

With qualifying in the books, the next step is the last chance qualifier at 4:30 p.m. and the main event at 6 p.m. Wednesday was chosen as the day to run the Clash as opposed to Tuesday, where the weather in Winston-Salem has been favorable.

Swilling said the decision to go Wednesday over Tuesday was out of an “abundance of caution,” via Matt Weaver of Motorsport: “We wanted to be prudent, responsible to the city, right? I mean, Winston-Salem very rarely gets a winter storm of the magnitude, much less two back-to-back like we’ve seen in the past two weekends.

I think we wanted to make sure we just gave the community time to, hopefully, get some ice and snow thawed, be able to get out of their neighborhoods and residential streets and be able to come safely over here.”

