Kyle Larson wins The LiUNA NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson, driving the JRM No. 88 Chevy, refused to cool off as the sun set on a hot day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He bested a LiUNA NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field that included his full-time NASCAR Cup Series peers Connor Zilisch and Chase Briscoe.

.@KyleLarsonRacin gets it done in the 88!



3⃣ straight series victories for @JRMotorsports. pic.twitter.com/hkXq58rHtd — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) March 15, 2026

Kyle Larson’s win makes three straight for JRM in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series.

Sam Mayer had control of the race through most of Stage 1, starting from the pole. Justin Allgaier took the lead late to steal the stage win, and shortly after, disaster struck for Mayer. He needed a push back to pit road due to a fuel pickup problem in his Haas Factory No. 41 Chevy.

Justin Allgaier didn’t slow down, winning Stage 2 to sweep the opening stages of the race. Jesse Love had something to say about it, however, quickly taking the lead to begin Stage 3 and setting off a back-and-forth race for the lead between the two. At least, until No. 2 team crew chief Danny Stockman fell over the wall chasing a loose tire. The violation sent Jesse Love to the back of the field.

With roughly 60 laps to go, it became the Corey Day show until contact between Sheldon Creed and Taylor Gray with roughly 50 laps to go brought out a caution and some harsh words with it. The next long run saw Kyle Larson assert his control over the field. The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champ opened up a near 3-second gap to the rest of the field and the rest is history.

Christopher Bell wins pole for Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Before the NASCAR O’Reilly Series took to the track on Saturday, the Cup Series field logged some practice laps and competed for starting position.

Christopher Bell was able to secure the pole with the fastest lap of the event. Denny Hamlin will join him on the front row after a qualifying session dominated by the Toyotas. You can check out the full results and starting grid for tomorrow’s race here.