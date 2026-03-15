Kyle Larson's son, Owen, rocks Corey Day sweatshirt after dad's Las Vegas NASCAR win

After a bumpy start through the first few stages of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson turned it on late to gap the field and claim the win. And a Yung Money win often means an appearance from his son Owen.

Saturday was no exception. And while the family moment was heartwarming by itself, Owen’s attire added another layer to the celebration.

Corey Day, a young Hendrick driver in his rookie NASCAR O’Reilly season, has come under fire in recent weeks for wrecks at Atlanta and COTA, among other criticisms. The incidents in question, which hindered Hendrick partner JRM’s cars, came to a head when Rick Hendrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. called a meeting with Day.

Despite the noise outside the Hendrick camp, both the team and Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself remain supportive of Corey Day as a prospect. Perhaps none more so than Kyle Larson, who has become something of a mentor to the young development driver. It appears that support has even reached Larson’s son, Owen, who proudly repped Day at Las Vegas today.

“Corey actually did a great job today. It was cool to see him leading laps,” Kyle Larson said on The CW broadcast after his win.

Larson went on to break down how he was able to win The LiUNA in the No. 88 JRM Camaro.

“My car was not handling the best at all. I was just super, super tight, loaded. And I couldn’t carry any speed through the corners, and I was just getting ate up on restarts, and really the whole run. But yeah, that last restart, we had some guys stay out. I had a good launch, was able to get to the middle and get some clean air…”

Kyle Larson reveals message for Corey Day amid criticism

Being in a Hendrick seat has to be a lot to take in for a 20-year-old who made a name for himself in dirt racing, the same way Larson did. Larson is understanding of what Corey Day is going through, and still believes his talent will ultimately shine through.

“I would he say he’s definitely — finally, I guess this weekend he had a good weekend and probably a much better Monday — but the previous three Mondays I know were rough and difficult and a lot of things he had to work through throughout the weeks. So, for me on that side, he was already getting a lot of mentoring and what not. For me, it was lending support and just letting him know that we all believe in him and keep your head high and keep focused on the process,” Larson told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

“We’ve all had to go through moments like this in our career, so it’s nothing new. He’s gonna be fine. He’ll get through this rough stretch and learn the sport more, learn the cars more, learn how to handle you more and be good. It’s a lot to take in as a 20-year-old coming from dirt racing. I trust him, the team trusts him, and I look forward to seeing his continued progression.”

On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.