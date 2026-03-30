Kyle Petty: Bubba Wallace double pent-up frustration on display in wrecking Carson Hocevar

Chase Elliott won the Cook Out 400 by outracing Denny Hamlin to the finish, but the story of the day might have been a massive wreck triggered well behind those two. Bubba Wallace got into Carson Hocevar and spun him at Martinsville.

It appeared to be a moment of sheer frustration. After the race, Wallace would admit that he was upset with Hocevar for forcing him three-wide earlier in the race.

In any case, the wreck might have revealed a little something about Bubba Wallace. Is the pressure to perform with a teammate running circles around the rest of the field weighing on him? So says Kyle Petty.

“Listen, I’ve been there. I will say it,” Petty said on NASCAR Inside The Race. “Listen, I’ve been wrecked and I’ve wrecked. And it is frustration. And Bubba has a little bit of double frustration. I’m going to say this. Because you’re getting beat and banged on, you’re not having the day you want to have, and the whole time we’ve talked about this year, we’ve talked about 23XI and Tyler Reddick. And oh yeah, Bubba’s having a good year. Tyler Reddick. And oh yeah, Bubba had another decent run. Oh yeah, Bubba.”

The point being that Bubba Wallace, as well as he was running in the points standings before Sunday, was feeling some serious heat. The winner of last year’s Brickyard 400, he just hasn’t quite seen it materialize all the way this year.

Then there’s Reddick. He became the first driver ever to win the first three Cup Series races of the season. He won four of the first six races.

“And I think that’s a little bit, internally, you race your teammates,” Petty said. “I don’t give a rat’s rear end what anybody says. You race your teammates. You want to be top of the heap, king of the hill in your own team. And I think there’s some frustration and some pent-up anger in that when you get into it.”

As for the wreck with Hocevar, Bubba Wallace was clearly at fault. He said he misjudged it a bit, but the footage shows him running through the back end of Hocevar’s car multiple times.

For Petty, blame there was simple. And it didn’t reflect well on Bubba Wallace.

“Hocevar is an easy target right now because you almost wreck Hocevar and everybody says, ‘Oh well, that’s just Hocevar. He had that coming,'” Petty said. “In this case, I don’t think Hocevar had this coming, man. Taking you three-wide at Martinsville is not cause for what we’re seeing right here on the screen.”