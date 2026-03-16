Kyle Petty gives scorching take on NASCAR's future after Denny Hamlin 61st Cup win at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin‘s place in NASCAR history — with or without a championship to his name — is more than solidified. With his win on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hamlin broke a tie with Kevin Harvick to take over sole possession of 10th on the all-time wins list with 61 checkered flags.

Hamlin, at the age of 45, is racing against Father Time. While 70 wins might be in reach, Kyle Petty isn’t betting on him getting there. Petty, however, believes Hamlin will become the last driver to reach 60 Cup Series wins.

“I don’t think he’s gonna get to 70, but that’s just my opinion. I believe that he is the last guy we’re gonna see get to 60,” Petty said on Inside the Race. “… Again, I’m not sure he can get to 70, but Denny Hamlin can pass Kyle Busch and put his name just in line under Dale Earnhardt Sr., and that is huge.

61 wins. In today’s NASCAR? Denny Hamlin might be the last driver ever to hit that number.



Watch the full episode of @NASCAR ‘Inside the Race’ breaking down @dennyhamlin’s win at @LVMotorSpeedway: https://t.co/WHSVhBLWOi pic.twitter.com/dBFL9OM1v6 — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) March 16, 2026

Denny Hamlin will go down as an all-time NASCAR great

Realistically, there’s only one driver remaining inside the top-10 that Hamlin could pass. That would be Busch, who has 63 career wins. Busch hasn’t won a race since June 2023 and is in the middle of the worst run of his career.

Busch, unless his situation changes, is likely a standing target. It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see Hamlin pass him this season.

As for Sunday’s win, it proved that Hamlin not only still has it, but will remain a contender for the championship. Hamlin also became the fifth driver to get to Victory Lane in 20 different seasons, joining Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon.

“My name stands out amongst… those are legends of the sport and I feel very fortunate to be on the list,” Hamlin told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “But those guys were far more talented than I have ever thought about being. I just work really hard. I still, to this day, work really hard at my craft to try to continue to get better. Days like today certainly make me feel happy about where I’m at in the sport still and what I can still do.”