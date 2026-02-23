Carson Hocevar has had chances to win the last two weeks. It seems like just a matter of time until he seals the deal and finishes one off at NASCAR‘s highest level.

And Kyle Petty has a warning for the racing world. A prediction of sorts.

“This is my hot take,” Petty said on Inside the Race. “This is it. Carson Hocevar is going to be a superstar here.”

The former NASCAR racer turned analyst had plenty to say about the 23-year-old driver who is forging his way ahead in the Cup Series full time for the second straight year.

In fact, some of the comparisons will make you downright blush. Because if they pan out, Carson Hocevar could be just what the doctor ordered for the whole sport.

“He’s got the attitude of (Dale) Earnhardt, dude,” Petty said. “The attitude of Earnhardt. I don’t care. I don’t care. You run me in the grass, you do this, I don’t care. I’m going on. I’m going to make my own way.”

My Hot Take: @CarsonHocevar is going to be a superstar!



The comparisons weren’t done there, either. Carson Hocevar has a touch of some other drivers in him, too, according to Petty.

“He’s got the brashness of Tim Richmond,” Petty said. “He’s got a swagger about him. He just gets out and gets it done. On the radio he said, ‘Shake and Bake,’ all this stuff. When the booth asked him about it he said, ‘I don’t even know what I’m saying, dude. I’m just saying it. It’s off a TV show. I’m just throwing it out there.’ He’s just playing a game a little bit.”

What Carson Hocevar hasn’t done just yet is win at this level. He’s strung together double-digit top-10 finishes, and he’s already putting together an excellent start to the 2026 campaign.

Hocevar sits fourth in the points standings after a fourth-place finish at Atlanta. He wants the win badly.

“Then we get down to it and he’s got the desire to win and the passion of Kyle Busch,” Petty said. “He doesn’t want to run second. He didn’t show up to make friends. He didn’t show up to do anything but win a race.”

Petty finished off with a bold proclamation for Carson Hocevar. The wins are coming.

“My hot take is he’s going to get white hot,” Petty said. “And when he gets white hot, everybody better stand back. I don’t care if he’s at Spire, I don’t care where he’s at, what he’s doing. He’s going to be a superstar in this sport. And he doesn’t owe anybody an apology. Nobody an apology. And when he’s there, count on it, baby. I’m going to have my Hocevar fan club card. I’m going to be wearing my Hocevar hat and Hocevar shirt and saying, ‘I was there from the beginning.'”