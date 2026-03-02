Kyle Petty gives searing hot take on Tyler Reddick, 23XI making NASCAR history

Kyle Petty has seen just about everything in NASCAR across decades in the sport. However, even he admits Tyler Reddick’s start to the 2026 season is something he never thought he would witness.

After Reddick delivered a third straight win to open the year, Petty called the accomplishment one of the most remarkable milestones in the sport’s long history. Speaking about the streak, Petty emphasized just how rare it is for anything truly new to happen after more than 75 years of NASCAR competition.

A THREE-PEAT! We witnessed history tonight! pic.twitter.com/RnF2Lwrrrj — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) March 2, 2026

“Three in a row, Tyler Reddick, 23XI. We’ve already talked it through. We’ve said everything you can say about it,” Petty said. “But this is what I want to say about it. After 70-some odd years — 77, whatever-odd years it is — of NASCAR racing, we still can see history made. We still can witness history.”

Reddick’s wins came at Daytona, Atlanta and Circuit of The Americas, three tracks that require completely different skill sets. That variety is what made the streak even more impressive to Petty, who pointed out that succeeding across multiple styles of racing makes the achievement stand out even more.

“We saw it from the beginning of the year. Daytona, Atlanta, COTA. Three different types of race tracks that you have to race differently on,” Petty added. “We talk about Atlanta and Daytona being superspeedways, but they’re as far apart as being compatible as any other race tracks we run. Then you throw in COTA. They did it.”

From there, Petty delivered the statistic that has even longtime fans stunned. According to the recordbooks and shared by him, no driver in NASCAR history had ever opened a season with three straight wins, not even the sport’s biggest legends, and that’s shocking to him.

“From the very beginning, 1949, from Red Byron to Curtis Turner to Fireball Roberts to Lee Petty to Richard Petty to David Pearson to Dale Earnhardt Sr. to Jeff Gordon to Tony Stewart to Joey Logano to Denny Hamlin, no driver has ever started the year with three in a row,” Petty said. “Three in a row. No driver. We’ve seen two five different times, but no driver has ever started the year three in a row.”

That makes Reddick’s run with 23XI Racing one of the most historic starts the sport has ever seen. Petty believes it deserves to be celebrated across the garage.

“This is something unheard of in this sport,” he said. “Everybody lines up at Daytona the same with the same shot, and it doesn’t happen for 77 years, and Tyler Reddick does it. This is a moment in this sport that we should sit back and celebrate. Celebrate 23XI, celebrate Denny Hamlin, celebrate Michael Jordan and the entire team.”

Alas, Reddick acknowledged the pressure himself after the win at COTA, even joking that team co-owner Michael Jordan expected the result: “He reminded me early this week he does things in threes,” Reddick said. “He expected no less today.”

Whether the streak continues or not, Petty made it clear that the start of 2026 is already one NASCAR will never forget. We’ll see if Reddick can make it four in the desert next weekend.