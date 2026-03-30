Kyle Petty rips Bubba Wallace for wrecking Carson Hocevar, Steve Letarte disagrees

Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte shared their thoughts on Bubba Wallace wrecking Carson Hocevar at Martinsville on Sunday. On NASCAR’s Inside the Race, Petty and Letarte discussed their views on the incident that led to Wallace not finishing the race.

“Hocevar is an easy target right now,” Petty said. “You almost wrecked Hocevar, and everybody says, ‘Well, that’s just Hocevar. He had that one coming.’ But in this case, I don’t think Hoecvar had this coming, man. Taking you three-wide at Martinsville is not caused for what we’re seeing right here on the screen.”

Letarte believes that Wallace was only competing. “I think Bubba misjudged how far he was pushing the accelerator down,” he said. “I think that’s what he misjudged. …That’s just Martinsville. You give him a shot because you’re going to go to the left.”

The incident happened on a Lap 325 restart, and Wallace collided with Carson Hocevar in Turns 3 and 4. Hocevar eventually spun out, and 12 cars were involved in the wreck. The good news for Hocevar is that he continued in the race and finished 17th. As for Wallace, his day ended early, and he earned a P36 finish.

Bubba Wallace says he ‘misjudged’ incident with Carson Hocevar

After the race, Wallace explained what happened. “I misjudged,” Wallace told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “I didn’t appreciate the three-wide into [Turn] 1, fine, but I misjudged the center of the corner and didn’t mean to turn him.”

Wallace has had a rough couple of weeks on the track. Along with his P36 finish at Martinsville, the 32-year-old was in a wreck last week at Darlington and finished 34th. Outside of that, Wallace has had a strong start to the season, finishing in the top 10 in four of the first five races. He is currently 11th in the NASCAR Chase standings/Cup points.

Wallace driver for 23XI Racing, founded by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The team is off to a hot start because of Wallace and Tyler Reddick, a winner of four of the first six races of the year.

One of Wallace’s best performances this season was the Daytona 500. He finished 10th but led 40 of the race’s 200 laps.