Kyle Petty sends emotional message to Denny Hamlin, family after house fire

The Stanley, N.C., home of Denny Hamlin‘s parents caught fire Sunday night. Gaston County officials confirmed Monday that one person has died as a result of their injuries after being taken to the hospital. Another victim has life-threatening injuries. The identities of both have yet to be revealed.

As news broke of the situation, those within the NASCAR community took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the Hamlin family. That included Kyle Petty, the former driver and current analyst.

“All the prayers from our home are with @dennyhamlin and his family. There are never the right words in times like this,” Petty wrote on X. “All our hearts are with you.”

The fire broke out at the Gaston County home where Hamlin’s parents — Dennis Hamlin and Mary Lou Hamlin — reside on Blacksnake Road. WON ONE REAL ESTATE, LLC, owned by Denny Hamlin, is listed as owner of the property, per Matt Weaver of Motorsport.

When the fire was over, it was a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department. First responders battled the blaze for two hours. Chief David Toomey of the Lucia Riverbend Fire Department told The Athletic that 40 to 45 percent of the structure was already burning by the time fire crews arrived.

“They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved,” Toomey told The Athletic. “We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn’t damaged.”

Kyle Larson sends thoughts and prayers to Denny Hamlin’s family

As of this moment, Denny Hamlin has not released a statement on the matter. As Kyle Larson prepared for a race in Australia, he took the time to send a message to the Hamlin family.

Larson has been in Perth for the High Limit International event. Despite the time zone difference, Larson made sure to make it known he was thinking about Denny Hamlin and his family during this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamlin family and their loved ones,” Larson wrote on social media.

On3’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this report.