Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts called out former teammates of Rondale Moore after, allegedly, many didn’t show up to the late WR’s funeral. Moore tragically died in late February at the age of 25.

“Crazy how only about 6 maybe 7 of your teammates in the NFL showed up for you today smfh,” Pitts wrote on social media, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “All that talk about fake emotion and nobody want to show up to lay you to rest. Just at a loss of words.”

You can see Pitts’ post in the picture below. It featured a pamphlet from Moore’s funeral and celebration of life. Pitts was a teammate of Moore when the wide receiver was apart of the Falcons’ organization in 2024.

Kyle Pitts posted this about Rondale Moore’s celebration of life… “Crazy how only about 6 maybe 7 of your teammates in the NFL showed up for you today smfh. All that talk about fake emotion and nobody want to show up to lay you to rest. Just at a loss of words.” pic.twitter.com/XBH8BIbP8A — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 7, 2026

According to a report from Ahmad Hicks of FOX9, New Albany police chief Todd Bailey reported that Moore was found dead in a garage with a “suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.” An investigation is underway.

The Floyd County (Indiana) Coroner confirmed Rondale Moore’s death on Saturday evening. Shortly after, tributes began pouring in.

Moore’s head coach at Purdue, now Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, released a statement on the passing of his former player shortly after the news was announced. He released it on Twitter.

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” Brohm wrote. “The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge. Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family, we love him very much.”

Rondale Moore was a second-round NFL Draft pick out of Purdue in 2021. He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 49 overall pick.

He spent his first three years in Arizona. He racked up 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns during that time, while also piling up 249 yards rushing and one score.

After the 2023 season, Rondale Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. However, he did not play that year after suffering a season-ending injury in training camp. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings one year later and once again suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. He was placed on the injured reserve for the second straight year.

Thomas Goldkamp contributed this report