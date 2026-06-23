Kyle Pitts to sign three-year, $54 million contract extension with Falcons

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension that includes $36 million fully guaranteed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s the largest three-year contract for a tight end in NFL history.

Before the reported contract extension agreement, Pitts signed the franchise tag that would have paid him $15 million for the 2026 season. Under the new deal, Pitts will not play under the tag and will earn $18 million per year.

The Falcons selected Pitts No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had a strong 2025 season, catching a career-high 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. Pitts’ production last year led to him being named to the All-Pro Second Team. During OTAs, Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed what he likes about the former Florida tight end.

“Kyle’s, again, a guy that is here working like crazy. Takes coaching,” Stefanski said, per Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com. “The physical skill set is obvious when Kyle’s on the field, with how big he is and how he moves. But I’ve been impressed with what we’re asking him to do, a couple new things for him.

Kyle Pitts made NFL history during his rookie season

“As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more, what else is in there, and what else can we do, and what can we help you with? So I think Kyle’s been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas.”

Pitts has played in 78 career games for the Falcons and has caught 284 passes for 3,579 yards and 15 TDs. In his rookie season, Pitts finished with 1,026 yards and became the second rookie TE in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He was named to the Pro Bowl that season, making him the first rookie TE since Jeremy Shockey in 2022 to play in the game.

Pitts’ contract extension comes on the heels of another big offseason move for the Falcons. Earlier this month, Atlanta signed wide receiver Drake London to a four-year, $141 million contract extension, including $100 million guaranteed.