Free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker is set to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Thursday night. His deal will be for four years and $240 million, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers added.

Tucker spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs after coming over in a trade from the Houston Astros. He made the All-Star Game as he hit .266 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI.

Tucker was one of the players still on the board as MLB free agency continued. The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays also came up in conversations to sign him, but he’s ultimately heading to Los Angeles to join the two-time reigning World Series champion Dodgers.

Tucker’s contract with the Dodgers is due to pay him $60 million on average. There is also an opt-out after the second year of the deal, according to Fansided’s Robert Murray.

The Astros selected Tucker with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft and he made his big-league debut in 2018. He was a key part of Houston’s 2022 World Series champion team, and that season marked the first of three straight All-Star Games with the franchise.

Tucker put up career numbers in 2023 when he finished fifth in the American League MVP voting. That year, he hit .284 with 29 home runs and an MLB-leading 112 RBI. He also had 30 stolen bases and a career-best .408 on-base percentage.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Astros sent Tucker to the Cubs. In exchange, they received third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and top-rated prospect Cam Smith. His time in Chicago got off to a strong start, but injuries got in the way from there. Tucker hit the injured list with a calf strain and played through a stress fracture in his hand.

At the end of the season, Tucker had a decision to make. His contract was up, meaning he was preparing to test free agency. The Cubs had the opportunity to sign him back, but it became clear the two sides weren’t going in that direction. Chicago then made its big move by signing third baseman Alex Bregman after a trade for pitcher Edward Cabrera.

As for the Dodgers, they add another high-level slugger to the lineup in Kyle Tucker. He joins Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts in the lineup as Los Angeles looks to win a third consecutive World Series in 2026.