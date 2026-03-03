Kyler Murray sends emotional message amid Cardinals release: 'I failed us'
Kyler Murray just sent a message to his fans after the Arizona Cardinals reportedly informed him that they plan to release him at the start of the league year. On Tuesday, Murray went to social media to bid farewell to the Cardinals community.
“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Kyler Murray wrote in the post. “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization. I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity; I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me, and I look forward to proving it.”
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals informed Murray that they will release him barring a trade between now and the start of the league year, which is next Wednesday.
Schefter said that the Cardinals already owe Murray $36.8 million guaranteed in 2026. If he were still on the roster by Mar. 15, the Cardinals would owe him another $19.5 million for 2027.
We’ll have more on this story shortly.