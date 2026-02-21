It looks like Kyler Murray’s time with the Arizona Cardinals is coming to a close soon. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Murray is likely to be traded or released prior to the new league year.

A change of scenery is probably best, as previously reported. But Fowler also said Murray could end up in an intriguing spot for 2026.

The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy winner could bode well with a new staff. It just remains to be seen where he’ll end up.

“Now, Kyler Murray, somewhat of a similar situation (as Tua Tagovailoa), but not as much guaranteed money. It’s around 37 million in guarantees,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “Part of that triggers in mid-March, on the fifth day of the new league year. So Arizona has until then a sort of an artificial deadline to figure out what they want to do.

“The teams expect that he would probably be released or traded well before then, and then he’s a free agent. I’m told Kyler Murray wants to go to a place where he has the chance to win. The Minnesota Vikings are considered an attractive option for some of these quarterbacks in either one of their current places that were going to be cut, traded, all tha,t because they have Kevin O’Connell, Justin Jefferson, etc.”

Across his seven-year stint in Arizona, Murray recorded 20,460 passing yards (third most in team history) and 121 passing touchdowns (third most in team history). However, there’s been very little playoff success.

As Murray dealt with his season-long foot injury this past season, veteran Jacoby Brissett served as Arizona’s quarterback. The Cardinals finished with a 3-14 record, marking their first season in franchise history with 14 losses. As Yates touched on, Arizona boasts some solid offensive pieces in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and First Team All-Pro tight end Trey McBride.

Bringing in a new quarterback, whether it be a veteran or a younger player, to reset things a bit in Arizona seems to be the direction they are heading in. Murray, meanwhile, will likely attempt to rehabilitate his image elsewhere. Fellow highly-drafted quarterbacks, such as Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, have completed this arc themselves in the past few seasons.

Daniel Hager contributed to this report