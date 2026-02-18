Kyrie Irving injury update: Significant news emerges on Dallas Mavericks star's timeline to return

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season due to previous injury, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Irving tore his ACL last March.

“Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss the season to allow himself additional time to fully heal from the torn ACL he suffered last March,” Charania wrote on Twitter/X. “Irving will make his return for the 2026–27 season.”

Irving was having a strong 2024-25 season as he was the only player this year to average at least 20 points, 40 percent three-point shooting and 90% from the free-throw line. He was selected to the All-Star game for the ninth time in his career in February of 2025.

Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists last season. He had a $43 million player option for the 2025-26 season, the final year of his three-year, $126 million contract he signed in 2023.

Based on his current contract, Irving is signed through the 2026-27 season, when he’s anticipated to return. He has a player option for the ’27-28 season and will be an unrestricted free agent ahead of 2028-29.

With Irving unable to play this season, all of the attention is on star rookie Cooper Flagg. But the former Duke star can’t carry the team by himself, as Dallas is 19-35 and 12th in the Western Conference. They trail the 10th place Clippers by seven games for the final play-in spot.

Flagg dealt with a foot sprain, causing him to miss All-Star Weekend. But he’s expected to return to the lineup as Dallas resumes action.

He’s played (and started) in 49 of the Mavericks’ 53 games this season. The reigning No. 1 overall pick has been incredibly effective since joining the league, averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Dallas.

Flagg recently went on a four-game stretch that saw him average 40.0 points per game between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. This includes a 49-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets, where he finished 69% from the floor. However, all four games came during the Mavericks’ current losing streak.