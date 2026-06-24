Labaron Philon drafted by Philadelphia 76ers: Analysis, contract details, more

Alabama guard Labaron Philon was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His pro career can officially begin.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Philon was a four-star recruit out of Mobile (Ala.) Link Academy (Mo.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 5 guard in the class and the No. 34 overall prospect in the class.

Philon spent two seasons at Alabama and really broke out in 2025-26. Over the course of 33 games this past year, Philon averaged 22 points, 3.5 rebounds, five assists, and shot 50.1% from the floor and 39.9% from three-point range.

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At the NBA Combine, Philon measured with a 6-foot-6.25 wingspan and a max vertical of 35 inches. He also jumped 30.5 inches from a standing position before completing interviews with multiple top teams.

Philon will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $17.8 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Labaron Philon

On3 NBA Draft expert James Fletcher III broke down the tape of Philon over his last two years. If you want an elite ball-handling guard, this is a great place to start.

“Labaron Philon is one of the best ball-handlers in space, creating at multiple levels for himself and others. In two seasons at Alabama, he showed two different skillsets, first off the ball as a plus defender, then as a go-to scorer with an improved 3-point shot,” Fletcher said. “The ability to blend those together and overcome the size concerns almost all players in his mold face will determine his ceiling.”

Going into his collegiate career, Rivals’ Jamie Shaw projected Philon to be a pretty darn good player. With his traits, prior to college development, Philon projected to be a really good guard with tremendous upside.

“Labaron Philon is a quick on quick lead guard,” Shaw said. “He has long arms and a projectable frame with wide shoulders. Philon has a quick handle that gets him into the paint. He can knock down a jump shot with three-point range and consistency. There is a confidence and a competitiveness with Philon. He needs to add strength as he has a slight frame. There is upside on the defensive end; he can move his feet guarding the ball and is quick to get into the passing lanes. There is a natural smoothness he has on the ball with an upside to continue getting better.”