Lamar Jackson injury update: Adam Schefter reveals latest on Ravens QB vs. Steelers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed quite the update on Baltimore Ravens‘ QB Lamar Jackson and his status for the season finale. Baltimore hits the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North crown next Sunday night.

Tyler Huntley got the start against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, leading the Ravens to a 41-24 win. That could very well be the reality against Pittsburgh, per Schefter.

“I would say this … the Baltimore Ravens go into this week preparing as if Tyler Huntley will be the starter,” Schefter said on Get Up. “Lamar Jackson … has missed at least one practice seven straight weeks. He himself and John Harbaugh talked about how painful that back injury was. He didn’t practice last week. They ruled him out right away. I don’t see any evidence right now that tells me that they can count on Lamar Jackson being there on Sunday night.

“Now he might make it back this week. We’ll see how that back recovers, but I think you have to plan as if Tyler Huntley is going to be a starting quarterback Sunday night in what could be Aaron Rodgers’ final game.”

One of the reasons the Ravens are in this position is Jackson’s health. The former Louisville star missed three games earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.

He has also missed days of practice due to multiple injuries, and his health issues have led to him not having the 2025 season he planned to have. Through 12 games, Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions through 12 games. Jackson has not been a dynamic runner this year, rushing for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

But the injuries aren’t the only thing going on with Jackson. This week, the Baltimore Sun reported that Jackson has fallen asleep in team meetings and Harbaugh has “become tired” of him. On Wednesday, Harbaugh responded to the report.

“So, I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Harbaugh said after Wednesday’s practice, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’ve never seen that ever. That’s not something that I’ve ever witnessed, and I’m in every meeting.”

Harbaugh added, “Our relationship is A-plus. So I love him. Always have, always will. And I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back.” Jackson has been with the Ravens since they drafted him in 2018. Along with winning the MVP award twice, the 28-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro First Team three times.

