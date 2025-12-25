Lamar Jackson injury update: Concerning status news emerges on Ravens QB ahead of Packers game

The Baltimore Ravens could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for their Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers. On Christmas Day, the Ravens listed Jackson as doubtful for the game due to a back injury.

Lamar Jackson did not practice all week due to the injury. An MRI showed that the two-time NFL MVP has a deep tissue contusion, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not ruling him out.

“He’s practiced and played a lot of football; he’s won a lot of games for us,” Harbaugh said, per Ryan Mink of the Ravens’ official website. “If he can go, he will go. You can bet on that.”

Not having Jackson on the field will be tough for the Ravens, who are fighting for their playoff lives. If they lose to the Packers on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers will clinch the AFC North, their their playoff hopes will be done.

John Harbaugh addresses relationship with Lamar Jackson

One of the reasons the Ravens are in this position is Jackson’s health. The former Louisville star missed three games earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury. He has also missed days of practice due to multiple injuries, and his health issues have led to him not having the 2025 season he planned to have. Through 12 games, Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions through 12 games. Jackson has not been a dynamic runner this year, rushing for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

But the injuries aren’t the only thing going on with Jackson. This week, the Baltimore Sun reported that Jackson has fallen asleep in team meetings and Harbaugh has “become tired” of him. On Wednesday, Harbaugh responded to the report.

“So, I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Harbaugh said after Wednesday’s practice, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’ve never seen that ever. That’s not something that I’ve ever witnessed, and I’m in every meeting.”

Harbaugh added, “Our relationship is A-plus. So I love him. Always have, always will. And I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back.” Jackson has been with the Ravens since they drafted him in 2018. Along with winning the MVP award twice, the 28-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro First Team three times.