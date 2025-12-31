Lamar Jackson injury update: John Harbaugh makes major reveal of Ravens QB

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Jackson had missed every Wednesday practice over the last month. Having practiced Wednesday, Jackson is on track for his first full week of practice since Week 10.

“He looked good,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh added he’s optimistic about Jackson playing in the Week 18 Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that will decide who wins the AFC North. Jackson has a back injury that was significant enough to keep him sidelined for the Week 17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson, 28, did not practice last week after suffering the injury in the Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots. Harbaugh described it as a “painful” injury.

“He’s coming off a very serious injury and he’s working at it,” Harbaugh said Monday. “I think we’ll know a lot more on Wednesday.”

Ravens need Lamar Jackson back for Week 18 vs. Steelers

Jackson, the two-time MVP, has appeared in 12 games this season and the Ravens are 6-6 in his starts. Jackson has thrown for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions on 63.7% passing. He’s been far more limited as a runner, rushing for just 340 yards and two scores.

Baltimore has managed with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, going 2-0 in his starts this season. Huntley has completed 33-of-42 of his passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Ravens have a ton of confidence in Huntley. But with the division on the line against their biggest rival, they need Jackson and they need him at his best.

“I don’t think it’s ever a matter of does he want to, I think it’s just a matter of like is he physically able to do so,” safety Kyle Hamilton said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “That goes with any of our most important players. If somebody’s got something lingering and may not be able to come to practice or something like that, people are asking about it, it’s not just a Lamar thing.

“I’ve been around this dude for the last four years, and I know what he’s about. I know he practices what he preaches and if he’s able to go out there and play and practice, he will do so. He’s a warrior, and I respect him.”