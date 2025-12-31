Lamar Jackson injury update: NFL insider makes big reveal on health of Ravens QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a back injury that was significant enough to keep him sidelined for the Week 17 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Ravens are determined to have him back under center Sunday night in Pittsburgh, a game that will decide who wins the AFC North.

As for the potential of Jackson making his return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided a key update Wednesday. Jackson is feeling better and the Ravens are optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday.

From @GMFB: With a win-and-in game looming, we focus in on the statuses of #Steelers edge TJ Watt (lung) and #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back). pic.twitter.com/UNMqLEY9Xe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2025

“The team thought he would be able to play last week. He was not even able to practice,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. “But this week, once again, there is some optimism that he’ll be back out there. It sounds like he’s feeling better. Coach John Harbaugh wanted to make clear that when he is healthy, he will play, he will start, there is no issue. They do hope and believe that it will be this week in a game they gotta have.”

Jackson, 28, did not practice last week after suffering the injury in the Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots. Harbaugh described it as a “painful” injury.

“He’s coming off a very serious injury and he’s working at it,” Harbaugh said Monday. “I think we’ll know a lot more on Wednesday.”

Lamar Jackson making progress, TBD on availability vs. Steelers

It’s Wednesday, and it appears there’s a chance Jackson will be back at practice. Jackson, the two-time MVP, has appeared in 12 games this season and the Ravens are 6-6 in his starts. Jackson has thrown for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions on 63.7% passing. He’s been far more limited as a runner, rushing for just 340 yards and two scores.

Baltimore has managed with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, going 2-0 in his starts this season. Huntley has completed 33-of-42 of his passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Ravens have a ton of confidence in Huntley. But with the division on the line against their biggest rival, they need Jackson and they need him at his best.

“I think the fact that we have a lot of confidence in Tyler is a real big positive and real plus, but it doesn’t factor into whether Lamar plays,” Harbaugh said. “If Lamar’s ready to go, he’s playing. That’s it for sure.”