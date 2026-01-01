Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB makes final decision on availability for Week 18 vs. Steelers

Lamar Jackson made it official Thursday. Jackson announced he will start under center in the Week 18 Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Jackson said. “I’m gonna be out there.”

Jackson, who was dealing with a back injury significant enough to keep him sidelined for the Week 17 win over the Green Bay Packers, practiced in full Wednesday. Jackson had missed every Wednesday practice over the last month. Having practiced the last two days, Jackson is on track for his first full week of practice since Week 10.

Head coach John Harbaugh has said all week he was optimistic about Jackson playing in Pittsburgh, a game that will decide who wins the AFC North. Harbaugh was right to be optimistic.

Ravens will have Lamar Jackson for most important game of season

Jackson, the two-time MVP, has appeared in 12 games this season and the Ravens are 6-6 in his starts. Jackson has thrown for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions on 63.7% passing. He’s been far more limited as a runner, rushing for just 340 yards and two scores.

Baltimore has managed with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, going 2-0 in his starts this season. Huntley has completed 33-of-42 of his passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Ravens have a ton of confidence in Huntley. But with the division on the line against their biggest rival, they need Jackson and they need him at his best.

“I’ve been around this dude for the last four years, and I know what he’s about. I know he practices what he preaches and if he’s able to go out there and play and practice, he will do so,” safety Kyle Hamilton said. “He’s a warrior, and I respect him.”